Telcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $349,161.07 (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Telcoin has a market cap of $71.97 million and $349,161.07 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

