Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.90. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 114,178 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.21. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

