Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Trading 4.7% Higher

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.71 and last traded at $250.35. 123,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 310,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.36.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

