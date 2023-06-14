Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tessenderlo Group stock remained flat at C$30.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 1 year low of C$30.73 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.95.
