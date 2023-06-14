The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.55

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £454.65 million, a PE ratio of 13,312.50 and a beta of 0.66. The Brunner Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 888 ($11.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,059.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.28.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

