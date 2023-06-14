The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.55

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Brunner Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
LON:BUT opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £454.65 million, a PE ratio of 13,312.50 and a beta of 0.66. The Brunner Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 888 ($11.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,115 ($13.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,059.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.28.
About The Brunner Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
- Boeing Stock, Is There Still Room for Investors to Go Long?
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.