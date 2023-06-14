The Debt Box Price Tops $17.23 on Major Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $17.23 or 0.00066314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $5.24 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

