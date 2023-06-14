The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $110.77 and a 1 year high of $149.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,813.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Further Reading

