The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.90

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as low as $8.73. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 40,309 shares.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The New Germany Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,474,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 95,767 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 316,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

