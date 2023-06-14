The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.90

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as low as $8.73. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 40,309 shares.
The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.0136 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
