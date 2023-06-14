The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 1,514.0% in May

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 1,514.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1895 per share. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About The Swatch Group

Separately, Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.00.

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.