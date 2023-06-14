The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 1,514.0% in May

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 1,514.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.33.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1895 per share. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGAY)
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.