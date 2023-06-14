The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SWGNF stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.