The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of SWGNF stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. 286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.
About The Swatch Group
