Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) versus MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Financial Survey

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) and MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.7% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MannKind shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MannKind has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.61 million ($1.37) -6.53 MannKind $99.77 million 10.94 -$87.40 million ($0.28) -14.75

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MannKind’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theseus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MannKind’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theseus Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.29% -23.11% MannKind -55.45% N/A -24.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and MannKind, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theseus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 MannKind 0 0 1 0 3.00

Theseus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.27%. MannKind has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.38%. Given Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Theseus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than MannKind.

Summary

Theseus Pharmaceuticals beats MannKind on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its development programs address drug resistance mutations in key driver oncogenes, which are mutated genes that cause cancer. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

