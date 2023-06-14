Theta Fuel Price Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $200.34 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000853 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,172,600,777 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

