Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $190.80 million and $2.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00045300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,173,098,431 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

