TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.66 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.80 ($0.39). 276,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 365,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.95 ($0.40).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.34. The company has a market cap of £19.25 million, a PE ratio of 3,080.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 979.05.

About TheWorks.co.uk



TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 1, 2022, it operated 525 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

