THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 481.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THK Stock Performance
OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 1,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.14. THK has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.
