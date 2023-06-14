THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 481.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 1,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.14. THK has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

About THK

Further Reading

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

