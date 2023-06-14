Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Shares of Thomas Cook Group plc (LON:TCG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Thomas Cook Group shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,159,941 shares trading hands.

Thomas Cook Group Stock Down 22.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Thomas Cook Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomas Cook Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomas Cook Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.