THORChain (RUNE) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $292.92 million and $12.17 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,075,282 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,157,586 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

