Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Short Interest Update

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tiger Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS TBLMY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. Tiger Brands has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.