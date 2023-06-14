Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 38,526 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 38,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $253,886.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,109,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,080,003.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $202,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $359,212.50.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.70. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

