Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 0.1%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.42. 40,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 107,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 137.67, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$619.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.30 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 77.72%. Analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7911392 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.