Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.26

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.26 and last traded at $75.24, with a volume of 673382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

