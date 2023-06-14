TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 41734986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.05.

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

