Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 181.8% in May

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,070. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

