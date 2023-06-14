Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 181.8% in May

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 181.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tower One Wireless Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOWTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,070. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
About Tower One Wireless
