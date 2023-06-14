TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Insider Activity

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.