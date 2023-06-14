Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Superconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,330 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 494% compared to the average daily volume of 392 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 752,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 490,379 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 632,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

AMSC stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. 334,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $199.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSC. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Articles

