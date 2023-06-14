Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,446 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 4,539 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $321.23. 1,437,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $327.42.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

