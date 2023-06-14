Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $376.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Trainline Stock Performance

TNLIF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

