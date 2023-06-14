TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Raised to $56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. 34,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,553. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

