Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
TMICY traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $51.16. 9,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.52.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
