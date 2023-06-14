Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Tribe has a total market cap of $145.34 million and $187,445.69 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tribe has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,784,039 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

