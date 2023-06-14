TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.15 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,058,616,800.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03337501 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $3,209,048.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

