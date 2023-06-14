TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

TRX Gold Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.