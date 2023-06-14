TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
Institutional Trading of TRX Gold
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.