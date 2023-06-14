TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.72

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.72 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 167.80 ($2.10). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 324,616 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at TT Electronics

TT Electronics Company Profile

In other TT Electronics news, insider Wendy McMillan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($58,808.81). In related news, insider Mark Hoad sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.23), for a total value of £13,186.24 ($16,499.30). Also, insider Wendy McMillan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($58,808.81). Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.