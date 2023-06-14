TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.72

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 177.72 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 167.80 ($2.10). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 324,616 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2,087.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
