Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.0 days.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.68.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
