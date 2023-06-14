Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) is one of 131 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 997 3016 2948 23 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A 1.69 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors $2.04 billion $482.12 million 544.07

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 23.79% 10.43% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. rivals beat Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, accident, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of May 18, 2022, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. operates as a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

