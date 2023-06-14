TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.25

Shares of TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 14274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000.

About TXO Partners

(Get Rating)

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.