Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 42,522 shares.The stock last traded at $15.38 and had previously closed at $16.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $35,451.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,572.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,834 shares of company stock valued at $414,171 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.