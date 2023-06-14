U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

U Power Price Performance

Shares of UCAR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 675,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,299. U Power has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited is a vehicle sourcing services provider. The Company developed battery-swapping stations for compatible EVs and is operating manufacturing factory. U Power Limited is based in Shanghai, China.

