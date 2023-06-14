U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
U Power Price Performance
Shares of UCAR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. 675,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,299. U Power has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $75.00.
U Power Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U Power (UCAR)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.