Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,807,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298,021 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $316,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

