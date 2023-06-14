Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 78,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.57. 301,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.66 and its 200-day moving average is $202.46.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

