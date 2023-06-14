Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $97.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00017781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00297058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013567 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000380 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.29596087 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 698 active market(s) with $81,903,477.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.