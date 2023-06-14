Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.47 or 0.00017191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and approximately $92.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00298562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000392 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003869 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.29596087 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 698 active market(s) with $81,903,477.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

