UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lowered by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $114,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $36.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.10. 5,747,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,258. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $423.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.