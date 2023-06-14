Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.22. 903,294 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 522,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.82.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 903.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uranium Royalty by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

