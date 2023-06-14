Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.82. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

Urbana Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.47 million during the quarter. Urbana had a negative net margin of 213.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

