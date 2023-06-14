Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

UBA opened at $20.75 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $815.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.