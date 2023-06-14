US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UTWY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

