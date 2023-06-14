USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 106,627 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on USD Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

USD Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of USD Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,637. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 68.85%. Research analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USD Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.