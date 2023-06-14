USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.61 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00003097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $86.61 million and approximately $501,629.68 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,060.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00405905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00096016 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00033839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

