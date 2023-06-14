Utrust 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.46 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Utrust has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $35.88 million and $1.46 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

